Air France-KLM negoceia empréstimos de milhares de milhões com garantia estatal

(FILES) This file photo taken on June 27, 2019 shows an Airbus A320 and an Airbus A318 (rear R) airplane of the Air France airline company parked on the tarmac of Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport, north of Paris. - A number of airlines say they are halting or reducing flights to China as the country struggles to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. China has advised its citizens to postpone trips abroad and cancelled overseas group tours, while several countries have urged their citizens to avoid travel to China if possible. The coronavirus epidemic has killed 132 people, infected nearly 6,000, and spread to some 15 countries. Air France suspended its three weekly flights to Wuhan on January 24, 2020. On January 29, 2020 it announced that flights to Beijing and Shanghai would be suspended from Friday. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)