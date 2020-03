Embraer regista prejuízo de 240 milhões de euros em 2019

epa08301655 View of parked planes at the Jorge Newbery Airport, in Buenos Aires, Argentinaa, 17 March 2020. The Argentine Government announced on 15 March the closure of the borders for at least two weeks with minor exceptions. It also suspended flights from the US and Europe starting 16 March in an effort to fight the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Planes models and tail numbers (R-L): McDonnell Douglas MD-83 with tail number LV-WGN owned by Andes Lineas Aereas airline, Boeing 737 MAX 8 tail number LV-HKU owned by Aerolineas Argentinas, Embraer ERJ-145LR tail number LV-HVE owned by American Jet airline, Boeing 737 MAX 8 tail number LV-HKV owned by Aerolineas Argentinas. EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni