Bolsa portuguesa segue em terreno positivo com EDP a ganhar mais de 1,4%

Journalists pose looking at a computer screen with the Bloomberg display showing a three-day view showing the rise and fall in the value of the pound sterling against the US dollar in London on October 17, 2019 with a spike (R) at the moment of the announcement of a draft Brexit deal. - Sterling surged within a whisker of $1.3 on October 17, 2019, striking five-month peaks as the European Union reached a draft Brexit withdrawal deal with London. (Photo by DANIEL SORABJI / AFP)

