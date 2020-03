Bolsas asiáticas em baixa

Bolsa de Tóquio. Fotografia: Kazuhiro Nogi / AFP

Pedestrians walk past an electronic quotation board displaying share prices of the Nikkei 225 Index (R, top) and other Asian markets in Tokyo on March 5, 2020. - Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index jumped more than one percent on March 5, helped by a sharp rebound on Wall Street after former US vice president Joe Biden's strong Democratic primary performance. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)