Bolsas europeias em alta num início de semana marcado pelos bancos centrais

A trader reacts at the German stock market in Frankfurt in front of a panel displaying the curve of the German stock market index DAX shortly after the European Central Bank unexpectedly trimmed its main interest rate on Thursday, May 10, 2001. The ECB's presdident Wim Duisenberg said Thursday the quarter-point cut to 4.75 percent should ensure economic growth. (AP Photo/Wolfram Steinberg)

© AP