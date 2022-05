Bolsas europeias em baixa a seguir a tendência do mercado em Wall Street

epa09902835 A screen displays the IBEX 35, the main index of the Madrid's Stock Exchange in Madrid, Spain, 22 April 2022. The stock market recorded its biggest fall in a month in Spain, dropping 1.84 percent, due to the decline of the rest of the stock markets due to the possibility that Europe and the USA will tighten their monetary policies. The IBEX 35 dropps 162.3 points, a 1.84 percent, to 8,652.3 points, the lowest of the day, which places it at similar prices to those of the close of the previous week. EPA/ALTEA TEJIDO

