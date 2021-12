Didi troca bolsa de Nova Iorque por Hong Kong face a escrutínio das autoridades

epa09353711 The Wall Street sign is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, 19 July 2021. The US stock market indices, Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 are on pace for their sharpest daily decline since May. On concerns about economic growth and new restrictions on travel and tourism due to the Covid-19 Delta Variant. EPA/PETER FOLEY

© EPA