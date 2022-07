Nova Iorque negoceia mista ensombrada por corte de gás da Rússia à Europa

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on May 06, 2022 in New York City. Following a day that saw a drop of over 1000 points over inflation fears, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down over 200 points in morning trading. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==

© AFP