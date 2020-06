França reabre cinemas e casinos

French President Emmanuel Macron waves from a car as he leaves after casting his ballot during the first round of the mayoral elections in Le Touquet, western France, on March 15, 2020. - Officials have been told to disinfect voting booths and ballot boxes throughout the day, and sinks and hand gels will be made available. People will be urged to get in and out quickly to avoid lines, and floor markings will be laid out to ensure they stay one metre (3.3 feet) from one another. Authorities have already eased proxy voting rules for people at risk or infected with coronavirus and ordered to confine themselves to their homes, as well as for people in retirement homes. People can also come with their own pens for marking ballots. (Photo by PASCAL ROSSIGNOL / POOL / AFP)