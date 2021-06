5G: Anacom diz que no dia que leilão terminar vai ser público quem usou as regras para o prolongar

(FILES) This file illustration picture taken on February 17, 2019 shows the 5G wireless technology logo displayed on a tablet in Paris. - Paris City Hall and telecom operators announced on February 19, 2021 that they have reached an agreement for the deployment of 5G "in the coming weeks". the French capital still does not benefit from the latest-generation mobile network unlike several major French cities. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

© AFP