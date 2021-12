A economista-chefe do FMI, Gita Gopinath, ascende a n.º 2 da organização

(FILES) In this file photo Gita Gopinath, the Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund, speaks with AFP outside of their headquarters in Washington, DC on October 13, 2020. - The global economy is expected to see a strong rebound this year but the coronavirus crisis is causing severe damage, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said on January 26, 2021."Now at $22 trillion, the projected cumulative output loss over 2020 to 2025, relative to the pre-pandemic projected levels remains substantial," Gopinath told reporters. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

