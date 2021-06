Ambientalistas pedem legislação que regule instalação de centrais fotovoltaicas

This photograph taken on February 13, 2020 shows solar panels on the roof of the Changi Exhibition centre, where the Singapore Airshow is being held, in Singapore. - From an emissions-reducing model jet that looks like something from a sci-fi movie to electric aircraft and sustainable fuel, the aviation industry is ramping up efforts to go green as consumer pressure grows. "Sustainability" was the buzzword last week in Singapore at Asia's biggest air show -- which was powered by solar panels -- with manufacturers and airlines trying to outdo one another with vows to become more sustainable. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP) / TO GO WITH Asia-aviation-environment-Singapore, FOCUS by Catherine Lai and Sam Reeves

