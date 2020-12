Antram. Todos os motoristas portugueses devem passar fronteira inglesa até final do dia

epaselect epa08901075 Police and emergency services distribute water and supplies to queues of stationary lorries on the M20 motorway between Ashford and Folkestone in Kent, Britain, 23 December 2020. France closed its border with the UK for 48 hours over concerns about the new coronavirus variant. Lorry drivers must now obtain negative coronavirus tests before they will be allowed to cross by sea and the Port of Dover remains closed to outbound traffic on the morning of 23 December 2020. EPA/VICKIE FLORES

