Banco central suíço concede linha de liquidez a UBS e Credit Suisse

This photograph taken on March 19, 2023, shows the logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse (L) with the Swiss House of Parliament in the background in Bern. - UBS was up against the clock on March 19, 2023, in talks to finalise a mammoth takeover of its troubled rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse and reassure investors before the markets reopen. Switzerland's biggest bank UBS is being urged by the authorities to get a deal over the line in a bid to avoid a wave of contagious panic on the markets Monday, according to several media reports. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

