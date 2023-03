Banco Nacional da Suíça empresta 50,7 mil milhões de euros ao Credit Suisse

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 15: People walk by the New York headquarters of Credit Suisse on March 15, 2023 in New York City. After its largest shareholder said it could not provide further support, Credit Suisse shares fell by as much as 30% on Wednesday as global concerns over the stability of major banks continued to spread. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

