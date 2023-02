BCE cumpre promessa e agrava taxas de juro até 3%, um máximo de 15 anos

President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde addresses a press conference on eurozone monetary policy following the meeting of the governing council of the ECB in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on July 21, 2022. - The European Central Bank lifted key interest rates by a surprise 50 basis points on July 21, 2022, its first hike since 2011 and more than expected as the eurozone grapples with rampant inflation and a looming energy crisis. (Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP)

