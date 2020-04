Boris Johnson hospitalizado continua “ao comando” do executivo

epa08329377 A handout photo made available by n10 Downing street shows Britain's Prime Minister, Boris Johnson chairing the morning Covid-19 Meeting after self isolating after testing positive for the Coronavirus in n10 Downing street in London, Britain 27 March 2020. EPA/ANDREW PARSONS/DOWNING STREET HANDOUT This image is for Editorial use purposes only. The Image can not be used for advertising or commercial use. The Image can not be altered in any form. Credit should read Andrew Parsons/n10 Downing street. HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES