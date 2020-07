Brasil chega às 70 mil mortes e ultrapassa 1,8 milhões de infetados

epa08434295 Detail of a Brazilian flag with black crosses painted to honor and remember the victims of covid-19 in that country, during a protest against the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, 20 May 2020. Convened by the members of the popular committee 'Bolsonaro Out', dozens of people participated in the demonstration that rejected Bolsonaro's statements and actions during the handling of the coronavirus crisis, which left more than 17,000 deaths in the South American country. EPA/JOEDSON ALVES