Bruxelas. Inflação torna a engordar impostos e baixa défice para 0,1% do PIB este ano

epa10299529 European Commissioner in charge of Economy Paolo Gentiloni gives a press conference to present the European Commission 2022 Autumn Economic forecast in Brussels, Belgium, 11 November 2022. Commission said: 'After a strong first half of the year, the EU economy has now entered a much more challenging phase. The shocks unleashed by Russia's aggression against Ukraine are denting global demand and reinforcing global inflationary pressures. The EU is among the most exposed advanced economies due to its geographical proximity to the war and heavy reliance on gas imports from Russia.' EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

