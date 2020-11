Bruxelas melhora previsão e vê desemprego nacional nos 8,0% este ano

epa08665768 European union flags wave in front of the Berlaymont building headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 13 September 2020. Media reports the European Union is prepared in the event of an unfavorable outcome to trade negotiations with the United Kingdom and is still working to find agreements and solutions but time is running out with only one month remaining to negotiate a trade deal said European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni on Saturday 12 September 2020. EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

