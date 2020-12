Câmara baixa do Congresso dos EUA aprova aumento de cheques para a população de 2.000 dólares

The moon rises over the US Capitol Dome at sunset in Washington, DC, December 28, 2020. - The US House of Representatives dealt a blow to President Donald Trump on December 28 by rejecting his veto of a defense bill, setting the stage for the Senate to deliver the first veto override of his presidency. The Democratic-controlled House voted 322 to 87 to override Trump's veto of the $740.5 billion bill, with 109 members of the president's own party siding with Democrats. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

© Saul Loeb/AFP