COP26: Cimeira decisiva para cumprir Acordo de Paris tem início em Glasgow

Seagulls fly near the boat of independent fisherman Lars Heilmann fishing for halibut in the Nuuk Fjord, near Nuuk, Greenland on March 20, 2021. - Greenland votes on April 6, 2021 in legislative elections largely seen as a referendum on a controversial mining project that would help diversify the Arctic island's economy as it plans for a future altered by global warming. "I love being an independent fisherman," 27-year-old Heilmann, who mostly catches halibut for export, tells AFP. He's not hoping for much from the election -- "just bigger quotas in the Nuuk fjord" -- and says climate change hasn't affected his life much. (Photo by Christian KLINDT SOLBECK / AFP)

