epa08970503 A health worker holds a Oxford-Astrazeneca developed vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII) during the 2nd day of vaccination campaign at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in Dhaka, 28 January, 2021. According to the Bangladesh Health authority, the vaccination program for Covid-19 on trial has begun at five government hospitals across the Dhaka city. EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

