Covid-19: Costa acredita que Portugal vai chegar mais depressa "ao ponto da recuperação"

epa09183471 Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa speaks during the opening ceremony of an EU summit at the Alfandega do Porto Congress Center in Porto, Portugal, 07 May 2021. European Union leaders are meeting for a summit in Portugal, sending a signal they see the threat from COVID-19 on their continent as waning amid a quickening vaccine rollout. Their talks hope to repair some of the damage the coronavirus has caused in the bloc, in such areas as welfare and employment. EPA/LUIS VIEIRA / POOL

© EPA