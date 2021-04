Covid-19: Hong Kong pede à AstraZeneca que suspenda encomenda de vacinas

epa09074882 (FILE) - A vial of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine stored in Movianto in Oss, The Netherlands, 12 February 2021 (reissued 14 March 2021). The Dutch health ministry on 14 March 2021 said it was suspending the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout, just days after pressing ahead with its use. EPA/Sem van der Wal

© EPA