Covid-19. Todos os residentes de lares de idosos em Inglaterra vacinados

Marilyn Rosetti, Director of The Open Hearth shelter, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine from a Mobile Vaccination Clinic run by Hartford HealthCare in Hartford, Connecticut on January 22, 2021. - US President Joe Biden is trying to reenergize and expand a faltering vaccination program. Only 16.5 million vaccines have been administered to Americans and Biden is calling for 100 million shots in 100 days. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)

© AFP