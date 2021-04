Covid em duas imagens: Números continuam sob controlo

epa09135787 Local 28 Sheet Metal Worker Demetrius Buttelman (R) is inoculated with the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during an event with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo at a pop-up vaccination site at the Belmont Park Redevelopment Project in Elmont, New York, USA, 14 April 2021. EPA/MARY ALTAFFER / POOL

