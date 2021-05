Em Fátima "não é preciso trazer os corpos da Polícia, da GNR"

epaselect epa08739833 Procession of the Hour Lady of Fatima in the Shrine of Fatima, Portugal, 13 October 2020. According to the plan already approved by the Directorate General of Health, the October pilgrimage will be subject to strong restrictions, not allowing more than six thousand people to enter the enclosure as a prevention measure against the covid-19 pandemic. EPA/PAULO CUNHA

© EPA