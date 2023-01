Espanha aprova caudal ecológico para o Tejo e redução de transvases

epa09943958 Spanish Third Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera addresses a press conference after an extraordinary Cabinet's meeting held to pass a rule to limit gas prices after a green light by the EU, at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, 13 May 2022. Spain and Portugal will be able to limit the price of gas used to produce electricity in order to reduce consumers' bills. EPA/FERNANDO ALVARADO

