Estado vai endividar-se em mais de 750 milhões de euros na próxima quarta

Portuguese Minister of State for Finance Joao Leao (L) and the European Council Director General for Economic Affairs and Competitiveness, Carsten Pillath (R), attend the second day of the informal meeting of Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) under the Portuguese Presidency of the Council, in Lisbon, Portugal, 22 May 2021. The talks take place against the backdrop of the common policies for the post-crisis period and for a green and inclusive future. Reinforcing the joint impact of monetary and fiscal policies. MARIO CRUZ/LUSA

© LUSA