EUA: Câmara dos Representantes quer plano de investimento aprovado antes de agosto

epa08897003 US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (R) and Senate Minority Leader Democrat Chuck Schumer (L) hold a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 20 December 2020. Congressional leaders have come to an agreement on a coronavirus stimulus package consisting of approximately 900 billion US dollars in relief funds. Leaders have tied a COVID-19 stimulus relief package to a funding bill that would fund the government through September 2021. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

