Excedente do comércio agroalimentar da UE recua em abril para 4,8 mil milhões de euros

A man buy fruit in a supermarket in Buenos Aires on March 15, 2023. - Inflation in Argentina came in at 102.5 percent in the 12 months to February, exceeding the symbolic triple-digit mark and reaching a new 32-year high. Latin America's third largest economy saw inflation grow 6.6 percent in the month of February and 13.1 percent since the beginning of the year, the Indec national statistics institute said on March 14. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)

