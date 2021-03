Governo admite "grande preocupação" com integridade do mercado único

Portuguese Minister of State for the Economy and the Digital Transition Pedro Siza Vieira attends an Informal video conference of European Union Ministers of Tourism under the Portuguese Presidency of the Council, in Lisbon, Portugal, 01 March 2021. The aim of this informal meeting is to discuss the current situation in this sector in the EU and reflect on a set of measures aimed at its recovery to restore the confidence of travellers. ANTONIO PEDRO SANTOS/LUSA

© LUSA