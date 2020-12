Governo analisa conclusões de Bruxelas sobre zona franca. Madeira rejeita violação de regras

epa08739779 Portuguese Finance Minister Joao Leao attends to the conference on the proposal of the Republic of the State Budget for 2021 (OE2021) held in the Hall of the Ministry of Finance in Lisbon, Portugal, 13 October 2020. The government forecasts for this year a recession of 8.5percent and that the economy will grow 5.4percent in 2021 and 3.4percent in 2022, "a year in which a level of GDP equivalent to that recorded in the pre-crisis pandemic period". EPA/ANTÓNIO PEDRO SANTOS

© Reinaldo Rodrigues/Global Imagens