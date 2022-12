Governo da Grécia vai pagar 10% das compras de comida dos gregos durante seis meses

epa10370746 Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (R) talks with Finance Minister Christos Staikouras (L) during a parliament debate prior to a vote on the 2023 state budget, in Athens, Greece, 17 December 2022. The Greek Parliament will vote on the 2023 state budget amidst conditions of great uncertainty globally due to the energy crisis, the inflation and the higher cost of money. EPA/GEORGE VITSARAS

© EPA