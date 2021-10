Governo diz que cenário macroeconómico não permite atualizar salários

Portuguese Minister for Modernization of the State and Public Administration Alexandra Leitao attends an ITU-EC Forum “Accessible Europe: ICTs 4 ALL - 2021" under the Portuguese Presidency of the Council in Lisbon, Portugal, 23 March 2021. As the digitalization of public administration and digital services are a priority of the Portuguese Presidency of the Council and as they are also on the European agenda, issues like mechanisms for information and communications technology are crucial in order to ensure that "nobody gets left behind". ANTONIO PEDRO SANTOS/LUSA

