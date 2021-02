IGF recebeu até agora 34 participações sobre teletrabalho na administração pública

epa08297898 Associate Dean for International Affairs, Faculty of Education, Kasetsart University, Thai Assistant Professor Dr. Udomluk Koolsriroj records a video clip for learning through online as she works from home as part of a precaution against the COVID-19 coronavirus, at her house in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 March 2020. Several of Thai universities along with many businesses and firms announced their employees to work from home as a precaution against the ongoing spread of SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19 pandemic after the number of people infected in Thailand rose to 147. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

© Rungroj Yongrit/EPA