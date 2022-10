INE divulga esta segunda-feira estimativa rápida da evolução do PIB no 3.º trimestre

A currency exchange vendor shows a sheaf of Euro currency notes at Tahtakale in Istanbul, on March 22, 2021. - Turkish officials tried to calm the turmoil triggered by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's abrupt decision to sack his reformist central bank chief, insisting they would stick with free market rules.The lira lost as much as 17 percent against the dollar on the first day of trading after Erdogan replaced market-friendly economist Naci Agbal with former ruling party member Sahap Kavcioglu at the key post. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP)

© AFP