União Africana deve decidir que país produz o quê para combater a fome - especialista

A man holds crushed maize substrate at GIC Champignon de Bafoussam on June 3, 2022. - In Bafoussam small farmers are trying to diversify the outlets for the mushrooms they grow on agricultural waste. Fungiculture, developed for a long time in the West and especially in China, by far the world's largest producer, is still very rare in Africa even if it has the advantage of producing food by recycling clean and free waste. (Photo by Daniel Beloumou Olomo / AFP)

© AFP