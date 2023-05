Alemanha dá aprovação final a investimento chinês no porto de Hamburgo

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 26, 2022 the container ship 'Xin Lian Yun Gang' of China COSCO Shipping Corporation is unloaded at the Tollerort Container Terminal owned by HHLA, in the harbour of Hamburg, northern Germany. - Germany is reassessing whether to allow a Chinese firm to buy a stake in a Hamburg port, the economy ministry said on April 12, 2023, after the terminal was classed as critical infrastructure. (Photo by Axel Heimken / AFP)

© AFP