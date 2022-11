Alemanha financia Janela de Ação Climática em África com 40 milhões

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 8, 2022, a herd of sheep walk over cracked earth at al-Massira dam in Ouled Essi Masseoud village, some 140 kilometres (85 miles) south from Morocco's economic capital Casablanca, amidst the country's worst drought in at least four decades. - Little rainfall, aggressive heatwaves and worsening drought make the Middle East the most water-stressed region in the world, with climate change threatening to displace millions of people. In 2021, natural disasters forced "nearly three million people" to leave their homes in Africa and the Middle East, Amy Pope, deputy director of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), told AFP. Globally, the World Bank estimates that by 2050, if nothing is done to prevent it, there will be 216 million people internally displaced by climate change, including 19.3 million in North Africa. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)

© AFP