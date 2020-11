Pandemia foi fator decisivo para derrota de Trump, diz analista

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 20, 2020 Former vice-president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (L) and Senator from California and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris greet supporters outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, at the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention, held virtually amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. - Joe Biden has won the US presidency over Donald Trump, TV networks projected on November 7, 2020, a victory sealed after the Democrat claimed several key battleground states won by the Republican incumbent in 2016. CNN, NBC News and CBS News called the race in his favor, after projecting he had won the decisive state of Pennsylvania. His running mate, US Senator Kamala Harris, has become the first woman US Vice President elected to the office. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP)

© AFP