Resgate do banco First Republic "vai ajudar a estabilizar o sistema", diz CEO do JPMorgan

This illustration photo shows a smart phone screen displaying the logo of First Republic Bank, with a screen showing the logo of JP Morgan Chase in the background in Washington, DC on May 01, 2023. - US financial authorities seized California's troubled First Republic Bank on Monday and sold it to JPMorgan Chase, hoping to bring to a close a two-month banking crisis that has spooked the financial system. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP)

