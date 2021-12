Arcebispo sul-africano e Nobel da Paz Desmond Tutu morre aos 90

(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 10, 1984 South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu (L) poses with his Nobel Peace Prize along with Chairman of the Nobel committee Egil Aarvik, in Oslo. - South African anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu, described as the country's moral compass, died on December 26, 2021, aged 90, President Cyril Ramaphosa said. (Photo by AFP)

