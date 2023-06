Banco central chinês baixa taxas de juro de referência para estimular economia

(FILES) This file photo taken on June 25, 2021 shows a journalist taking a picture of the national flag during a visit to the Museum of the Communist Party of China, near the Bird’s Nest national stadium in Beijing. - China's leader Xi Jinping will glide into his third term in power bruised but unbowed by the mass protests, deadly Covid wave and economic malaise that have afflicted his rule in recent months. (Photo by Noel CELIS / AFP)

