Catar vai fornecer gás natural à Alemanha a partir de 2026

(R to L) Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, Qatar's energy minister and CEO of QatarEnergy, and Ryan Lance, CEO of multinational corporation ConocoPhillips, exchange documents during a press conference in Qatar's capital Doha on November 29, 2022 announcing a new deal to send Germany two million tons of liquefied natural gas a year for at least 15 years. - With the long-awaited deal, Qatar aims to "contribute to efforts to support energy security in Germany and Europe," said Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, Qatar's energy minister and CEO of QatarEnergy. QatarEnergy's partner, US firm ConocoPhillips, will supply the gas from Qatar's North Field East and South projects from 2026 to the Brunsbuttel LNG terminal being developed in northern Germany. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP)

© AFP