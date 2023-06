China espera alcançar objetivo de crescimento para 2023

epa10585048 Muslims attend a flag raising ceremony before prayers to mark Eid al-Fitr at the Niujie Mosque in Beijing, China, 22 April 2023. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the three day festival marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr is one of the two major holidays in the Islamic calendar. EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

