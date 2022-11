Cimeira com 193 países procura acordo internacional contra poluição por plásticos

epa10295871 Plastic bottles float on the Ebrie lagoon in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 09 November 2022. According to the Ivorian Anti Pollution Center (CIAPOL), every day 200 tonnes of solid waste is poured into all of the eight lagoon bays of Abidjan. This waste is mainly composed of plastics, which have affected the Ebrie lagoon for several decades. This pollution is widespread and will affect environments for hundreds of years. A project has therefore been set up by the CIAPOL to recover its plastic waste from the water bodies and bring it back to land in order to send it to a treatment or recycling circuit. EPA/LEGNAN KOULA

© EPA