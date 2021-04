Police and members of the National Guard block a street near the US Capitol on April 2, 2021, after a vehicle drove into US Capitol police officers in Washington, DC. - Two police officers were injured near the US Capitol on Friday after being rammed by a vehicle whose driver was subsequently arrested, police said. "A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital," the US Capitol Police department said on Twitter. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP)

© AFP