Espanha recebeu em janeiro menos 78% de turistas vindos de Portugal do que um ano antes

A passenger wearing a protective body suit waits to check in for a Beijing-bound flight at the Barajas airport in Madrid on June 20, 2020, a day before the country's state of emergency ends following a national lockdown to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. - With Spain's epidemic now well under control, the government has been cautiously easing out of its mid-March lockdown with travel restrictions soon to be lifted as well. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

